Eagle Herald











Feb 12, 11:55 AM EST

Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country singer Daryle Singletary, who sang songs like "I Let Her Lie" and "Too Much Fun," has died.

A publicist says Singletary died at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee on Monday at 46.

The cause of death is pending. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Some of his other songs include "Amen Kind of Love" and "The Note." He sang with George Jones, Johnny Paycheck, Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakam and more.

Singletary was born in Cairo, Georgia and was among a wave of country traditionalists in the late 1990s.

His is survived by his wife, Holly; two sons, Jonah and Mercer; two daughters, Nora and Charlotte, as well as his parents and siblings.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

