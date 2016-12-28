Reaction to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday at 84, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died:

- "Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie." - Albert Brooks, on Twitter.

- "Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie" - Joan Collins on Twitter.

- "How shocked we were to learn that Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day after her daughter Carrie. I loved & worked both of these icons." - Carl Reiner on Twitter.

- "The loss of #DebbieReynolds 1 day after #CarrieFisher is epic. 2016 has taken a piece of all of us" - Actress Illeana Douglas on Twitter.

- "I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love." - Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter.

- "Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016." - William Shatner on Twitter.

- "Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun" - Mia Farrow, on Twitter.

- "A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher" - Actress Rose McGowan on Twitter.

- "Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF" - Actress Zoe Saldana on Twitter.

- "The unbearable loss of a child and now this. Rest In Peace Carrie and Debbie, sending our love and prayers to the Fisher, Lord family" - Actress Lisa Rinna on Twitter.

- "My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of unimaginable loss. Two generations in two days." - Chaz Bono on Twitter.

- "Deepest condolences to the family of Debbie Reynolds. I was just notified of her passing. Such a talented charming lady & a good mother" - Actress Barbara Eden on Twitter.

- "There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now." - Actor George Takei on Twitter.

- "I can't imagine what kind of pain the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are feeling right now. My prayers are with them." - Actress Gabourey Sidibe on Twitter.

- "Let's just cancel the rest of this annus horribilus, have hogmanay now and start 2017 tomorrow. I'm done." - Comedian Craig Ferguson on Instagram.