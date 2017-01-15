Eagle Herald











Jan 15, 3:37 PM EST

'Get Smart' actor Dick Gautier dead at 85


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'Get Smart' actor Dick Gautier dead at 85

'Reality TV' campaigning is part of new political world

'Sherlock' season finale leaks online 1 day before premiere

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Katie Couric's evolution, Legend on Trump, Perry on Kennedy

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Actor Dick Gautier, who gained fame playing an Elvis-like singer in the Broadway musical "Bye Bye Birdie" and went on to play Hymie the Robot on TV's "Get Smart," has died. He was 85.

His daughter Denise tells the Hollywood Reporter that Gautier died Friday at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles County.

Gautier, who started out as a standup comic, was nominated for a Tony for his stage turn as Conrad Birdie.

In addition to his popular role on "Get Smart," Gautier appeared in films including "Divorce, American Style," ''Billy Jack Goes To Washington" and "Fun With Dick And Jane."

Gautier, who was also a cartoonist, worked as a voice actor for cartoons including "Transformers" and "Smurfs."

He is survived by three children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.