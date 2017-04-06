Reaction to the death of comedy legend Don Rickles:

"A giant loss." - Billy Crystal via Twitter.

---

"We lost a great one. fast furious brilliant for decades the definition of genius." - Sandra Bernhard via Twitter.

---

"In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket." - Patton Oswald via Twitter.

---

"Don Rickles, you kept us laughing for so many years. We will miss you dearly. Thanks for the zingers. You were one of a kind." - George Takei via Twitter.

---

"One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck." - Billy Eichner via Twitter.

---

"90 years of Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing." - Jimmy Kimmel via Twitter.

---

"Awwww man Rickles is dead. Rest In Peace buddy." - Danny DeVito