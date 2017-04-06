Eagle Herald











Apr 6, 2:40 PM EDT

Reaction to the death of insult comedy legend Don Rickles

AP Photo
AP Photo/Lennox McLendon

Reaction to the death of comedy legend Don Rickles:

"A giant loss." - Billy Crystal via Twitter.

---

"We lost a great one. fast furious brilliant for decades the definition of genius." - Sandra Bernhard via Twitter.

---

"In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket." - Patton Oswald via Twitter.

---

"Don Rickles, you kept us laughing for so many years. We will miss you dearly. Thanks for the zingers. You were one of a kind." - George Takei via Twitter.

---

"One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck." - Billy Eichner via Twitter.

---

"90 years of Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing." - Jimmy Kimmel via Twitter.

---

"Awwww man Rickles is dead. Rest In Peace buddy." - Danny DeVito

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.