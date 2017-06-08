Eagle Herald











Ed Victor, literary agent for Clapton, Richards, dead at 77

NEW YORK (AP) -- Ed Victor, an A-list literary agent whose colorful personality was well-matched by such clients as Keith Richards, Eric Clapton and Andrew Lloyd Webber, has died.

Victor died Wednesday in London of a heart attack, according to Charlie Brotherstone, an agent at Ed Victor Ltd. Victor was 77 and had been battling leukemia.

A self-described "shark in the water," Victor negotiated multimillion dollar deals for memoirs by Richards and Clapton. He also found publishers for such top sellers as Douglas Adams' "Hitchhikers' Guide to the Galaxy" series and Johanna Basford's adult coloring books. A New York City native, Victor moved to Britain in the early 1960s and launched his own literary agency in 1976. Other clients at the Victor agency include U2, Carl Bernstein and Candice Bergen.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Victor was 78.

