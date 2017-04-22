AP Radio AP Radio News:

Apr 22, 10:15 PM EDT

Erin Moran, Joanie Cunningham in "Happy Days," dies at 56.

BY HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Sayles

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Erin Moran, Joanie Cunningham in "Happy Days," dies at 56.

'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran, 56, found dead in southern Indiana after authorities respond to 911 call

Reese Witherspoon speaks out against elephant poaching

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Bye-bye, and here's your check: Golden exit for the departed

NEW YORK (AP) -- Erin Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died.

Police in Harrison County, Indiana, said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday after authorities received a 911 call. She was 56, and the cause of death has not been determined. Moran had endured numerous struggles in recent years.

Moran was already a veteran actress when in 1974 she was cast in "Happy Days" as Joanie, the kid sister to Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham in the sitcom set in the 1950s. She would later appear with Scott Baio in the "Happy Days" spinoff "Joanie Loves Chachi."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.