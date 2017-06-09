Eagle Herald











Jun 9, 5:53 PM EDT

'Patton,' 'Towering Inferno' cinematographer dies at 94

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Cinematographer Fred Koenekamp, who won an Oscar for the 1974 disaster epic "The Towering Inferno," has died. He was 94.

A representative for the American Society of Cinematographers said Friday that Koenekamp died on May 31.

With over 90 credits to his name, Koenekamp often collaborated with director Franklin J. Schaffner. He earned Oscar-nominations for Schaffner's "Patton" and "Islands in the Stream" and was given the ASC Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.

Koenekamp was born in Los Angeles to an Oscar-nominated cinematographer father. He was a camera operator on "Gunsmoke" before snagging his first cinematography credit on "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." for which he earned two Emmy nominations.

Other notable credits include "Papillon," ''The Amityville Horror," ''Beyond the Valley of the Dolls" and "Fun With Dick and Jane."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.