Eagle Herald











Jan 3, 7:29 PM EST

George Kosana, sheriff in 'Night of the Living Dead,' dies

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK
Associated Press

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Box office top 20: 'Rogue One,' 'Sing' lead holiday frame

George Kosana, sheriff in 'Night of the Living Dead,' dies

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to host Indie Spirit Awards

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Co-founder of Toronto International Film Festival dies
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

George Kosana, who played the beefy Sheriff McClelland in the 1968 cult zombie film, "Night of the Living Dead," has died. He was 81.

Longtime friend John Russo said Kosana was found dead Friday in his home in Clairton, Pennsylvania, after friends said he was not returning telephone calls.

Russo, a co-writer of the movie who recruited Kosana for the part, said his friend was a "natural" for the role of sheriff in the horror flick.

"It seemed to fit his personality," Russo recalled, describing his friend as "cantankerous, amusing, blustery and sincere."

It was during the audition that Kosana ad-libbed what became his most memorable line in the film: "They're dead. They're all messed up."

Kosana also received a credit in the film as production manager. On the movie's shoestring budget, he pitched in in various roles and even hung some of his stuffed animal heads from hunting trips as props in the house where the movie was shot.

The film - a 90-minute gorefest about a handful of western Pennsylvania townsfolk running from man-eating ghouls - left viewers aghast when it debuted nearly five decades ago but was placed in the Library of Congress' National Film Registry in 1999.

In the years since, Russo said he and Kosana frequented horror film conventions, where Kosana sold T-shirts with the famous quote, posed for photos, signed autographs and sold collectibles.

"He just kind of gloried in the adulation he got," Russo recalled.

Kosana worked for years in the steel mill in Clairton - including between working on films with Russo. The job led to numerous health issues, his friend said.

Russo, who still makes horror movies, cast Kosana in his latest film, a horror comedy from 2016 titled "My Uncle John Is A Zombie." In it, he reprises his role and lampoons McClelland.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.