A look at songs and albums from George Michael's career. Michael's publicist said Sunday that the singer-songwriter has died. He was 53.
Albums:
- "Fantastic" (with WHAM!), 1983
- "Make It Big" (with WHAM!), 1984
- "Music from the Edge of Heaven" (with WHAM!). 1986
- "Faith," 1987
- "Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1," 1990
- "Older," 1996
- "Songs from the Last Century," 1999
- "Patience," 2004
- "Symphonica," 2014
---
Songs:
- "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," 1984
- "Careless Whisper," 1984
- "Last Christmas," 1985
- "I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)," with Aretha Franklin, 1987
- "I Want Your Sex," 1987
- "Faith," 1987
- "One More Try," 1987
- "Father Figure," 1988
- "Monkey," 1988
- "Freedom! '90," 1990
- "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," with Elton John, 1991
- "Jesus to a Child," 1996