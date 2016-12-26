Eagle Herald











Dec 26, 12:30 PM EST

A look at the work of George Michael before his death at 53

A look at songs and albums from George Michael's career. Michael's publicist said Sunday that the singer-songwriter has died. He was 53.

Albums:

- "Fantastic" (with WHAM!), 1983

- "Make It Big" (with WHAM!), 1984

- "Music from the Edge of Heaven" (with WHAM!). 1986

- "Faith," 1987

- "Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1," 1990

- "Older," 1996

- "Songs from the Last Century," 1999

- "Patience," 2004

- "Symphonica," 2014

Songs:

- "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," 1984

- "Careless Whisper," 1984

- "Last Christmas," 1985

- "I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)," with Aretha Franklin, 1987

- "I Want Your Sex," 1987

- "Faith," 1987

- "One More Try," 1987

- "Father Figure," 1988

- "Monkey," 1988

- "Freedom! '90," 1990

- "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," with Elton John, 1991

- "Jesus to a Child," 1996

