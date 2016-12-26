

A look at the work of George Michael before his death at 53

AP Photo/Matt Sayles

A look at songs and albums from George Michael's career. Michael's publicist said Sunday that the singer-songwriter has died. He was 53. Albums: - "Fantastic" (with WHAM!), 1983 - "Make It Big" (with WHAM!), 1984 - "Music from the Edge of Heaven" (with WHAM!). 1986 - "Faith," 1987 - "Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1," 1990 - "Older," 1996 - "Songs from the Last Century," 1999 - "Patience," 2004 - "Symphonica," 2014 --- Songs: - "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," 1984 - "Careless Whisper," 1984 - "Last Christmas," 1985 - "I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)," with Aretha Franklin, 1987 - "I Want Your Sex," 1987 - "Faith," 1987 - "One More Try," 1987 - "Father Figure," 1988 - "Monkey," 1988 - "Freedom! '90," 1990 - "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," with Elton John, 1991 - "Jesus to a Child," 1996