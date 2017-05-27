Reaction to the death of Southern rock music legend Gregg Allman at age 69:

"IVE TRIED.WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI FOREVER, CHOOCH" - Allman's ex-wife Cher, via Twitter.

"My southern-rock heart is breaking. He showed me his tattoos... his voice... his voice.... his soul." - musician Melissa Etheridge, via Twitter.

"Gregg Allman had a feeling for the blues very few ever have hard to believe that magnificent voice is stilled forever" - country legend Charlie Daniels.

"I am truly honored to have been fortunate enough to have written many songs with him and equally honored to have traveled the world with him. ... I've lost too many lately (friends) lately and this one is gonna be hard to get past. There is some comfort in knowing that millions of people all over the world feel the same way." -- Warren Haynes, guitarist for The Allman Brothers Band and Gov't Mule, in a lengthy Facebook post.

"My first concert in 1983 was Gregg Allman. I am so very saddened to hear of Gregg's passing today. One of a kind voice and musician." - blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa, via Twitter.

"My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. - KU" - country star Keith Urban, via Twitter.

"So sad to hear Gregg Allman passed away I admire him so much & had the honour of jamming with him recently. A gentle soul with so much soul." - rocker Peter Frampton, via Twitter.

"It's all just too much. #GreggAllman Rest In Peace Midnight Rider" - longtime E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren, via Twitter.

"A very sad show day for me. Gregg was a guy that showed me more respect in our business than anyone else. He also taught me how to please an audience with your voice and pour your heart out and never regret. Ride in Peace my friend!" - Doug Gray, lead singer of The Marshall Tucker Band, in a statement.

"So sad to hear about Gregg Allman passing - a great musician. Love & Mercy, Brian" - pop legend Brian Wilson, via Twitter.

"Eternal love and life to Gregg Allman. RIP" - musician John Mayer, via Twitter.

"Gregg Allman, thank you for everything. You're our blue sky, our sunny day, and The Farm will miss you." - Twitter account of Bonnaroo music festival.

"I'm so very saddened to hear of the passing of rock & blues legend Gregg Allman. He was such a huge influence on me." - country star Travis Tritt, via Twitter.

"Broken heart. Gregg Allman I will miss you. #RipGreggAllman" - musician Sheryl Crow, via Twitter.

"What a legacy @GreggAllman leaves behind. Jam on in the great hereafter." - country star Brad Paisley, via Twitter.

"RIP Gregg Allman, what a voice... Listening to Allman Brothers "Live at Fillmore East," a record that never gets old." - Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine, via Twitter.

"(It's) "a sad, sad day for music and all of us that loved Gregg. I hope he's at peace ... He's left such an incredible legacy, between the great music that he's written and the great voice that he had." - Keyboard player Chuck Leavell, who played with The Allman Brothers Band, in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper of Macon, Georgia.

"He was loved very dearly by B.B. (King) and B.B. always considered it an honor to perform with him ... His contribution to music will long live on the hearts of so many...He will be missed...THANK YOU GREGG!" - Dell Long, former publicist for blues legend B.B. King, in an emailed statement.