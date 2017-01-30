IRASBURG, Vt. (AP) -- A Vermont writer best known for his novels about life in rural Vermont has died.

Howard Frank Mosher's wife announced on her husband's Facebook page that he died on Sunday morning at his home in Irasburg. The 74-year-old author announced last week that he had cancer and was in hospice care.

Mosher's novels include "Where the Rivers Flow North," ''Disappearances" and "A Stranger in the Kingdom." He won a Guggenheim Fellowship and has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Mosher was awarded the $10,000 Herb Lockwood Prize on Friday - several months early due to his condition. It honors individuals who achieve great art and urge others to do the same.

Several of Mosher's novels have been adapted into movies.