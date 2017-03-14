Eagle Herald











Mar 14, 4:02 PM EDT

Jack Harris, who produced horror film 'The Blob,' dies at 98

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Jack Harris, who produced horror film 'The Blob,' dies at 98

Review: Malick gets some life back in 'Song to Song'

Alan Menken on cuts, adds and intimidating Emma Watson

'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia despite approval

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jack Harris, who cemented his place in Hollywood history by producing the 1958 horror film "The Blob," has died.

His daughter, Lynda Resnick, says Harris died of natural causes Tuesday at his home in Beverly Hills surrounded by family. He was 98.

Born in Philadelphia and a vaudeville performer from a young age, Harris was a decorated WWII veteran before getting into the movie business. He worked in marketing, publicity, distribution and production across his long career.

His first film, the B-movie "The Blob" starring Steve McQueen, became an enormous hit, grossing more than $3 million on a $110,000 budget and spawning a sequel and a remake.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Harris; his daughter; his son, Anthony Harris; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.