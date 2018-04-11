Highly regarded poet J.D. McClatchy has died at age 72
NEW YORK (AP) -- J.D. McClatchy, a highly regarded poet, editor and translator, has died.
Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced that McClatchy died Tuesday night at his home in Manhattan. He was 72 and had been battling cancer.
His books included "Hamzat," a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2003. He also was the longtime editor of The Yale Review and executor for the estate of poet James Merrill.
© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.