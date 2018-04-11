NEW YORK (AP) -- J.D. McClatchy, a highly regarded poet, editor and translator, has died.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced that McClatchy died Tuesday night at his home in Manhattan. He was 72 and had been battling cancer.

His books included "Hamzat," a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2003. He also was the longtime editor of The Yale Review and executor for the estate of poet James Merrill.