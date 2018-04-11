Eagle Herald











Apr 11, 10:38 AM EDT

Highly regarded poet J.D. McClatchy has died at age 72


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Highly regarded poet J.D. McClatchy has died at age 72

Television ratings down for NCAA finals on cable TV

Sinclair television stations release video attacking CNN

Nielsen's top programs for April 2-8

Seth Meyers' wife gives birth in lobby of their building

NEW YORK (AP) -- J.D. McClatchy, a highly regarded poet, editor and translator, has died.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced that McClatchy died Tuesday night at his home in Manhattan. He was 72 and had been battling cancer.

His books included "Hamzat," a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2003. He also was the longtime editor of The Yale Review and executor for the estate of poet James Merrill.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.