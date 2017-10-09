Eagle Herald











Oct 9, 12:11 PM EDT

Jimmy Beaumont, co-writer of 'Since I Don't Have You,' dies


MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) -- The lead singer of the doo-wop group the Skyliners, who co-wrote the iconic ballad "Since I Don't Have You," has died. Jimmy Beaumont was 76.

Beaumont's family says he died in his sleep Saturday at his home in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

Joe Rock would eventually manage the Skyliners. He was helping promote Beaumont's former group, the Crescents, when Rock wrote some lyrics lamenting his girlfriend's impending departure for flight attendants' school out of state. That was 1958, and Beaumont was 18.

Beaumont, of Pittsburgh, set the lyrics to music, and a hit was born.

The song has been covered by Barbra Streisand, Patti LaBelle, Art Garfunkel, Don McLean and even Guns N' Roses.

The Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home in McKeesport is handling arrangements. Beaumont's funeral is Friday at Corpus Christi Parish in McKeesport.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.