Some reaction to the death of filmmaker Jonathan Demme.

---

"Jonathan taught us how big a heart a person can have, and how it will guide how we live and what we do for a living. He was the grandest of men." - actor Tom Hanks in a statement.

---

"Jonathan Demme was a great artist, humanitarian, activist & a warm encouraging colleague. I've known very few like him. He will be missed." - director Ron Howard via Twitter.

---

"Deeply sad to hear my friend, neighbor, and colleague Jonathan Demme has passed on. He was one of the real good guys. I miss you, buddy." - writer Stephen King via Twitter.

---

"Met tons through the Moonlight run but my man Demme was the kindest, most generous. A MASSIVE soul. He lived in love. And rests in peace." - "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins via Twitter.

---

"Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Jonathan Demme. Admired his movies, his documentaries, his concert films. He could do anything." - director Edgar Wright via Twitter.

---

"RIP Jonathan Demme. Inspiring filmmaker, musical explorer, ornithologist (!), and truly wonderful and generous person." - director Jim Jarmusch via Twitter.

---

"Jonathan Demme was a gifted and versatile filmmaker. RIP." - actor Michael McKean via Twitter.

---

"I last saw Jonathan Demme four years ago today. Had no idea till this morning that it would be for the last time. Jonathan was a born movie-maker: he loved people and he loved filming them. Fictional or actual, he caught so many lives and glimpses of lives and framed them for others to enjoy. Jonathan was a true keeper of souls, and now we must celebrate his. He did a lot for me, too - thank you, JD. 'Are you ready for your close-up?' - musician Robyn Hitchcock in a statement.

---

"RIP dearest Jonathan Demme. The world lost one of its purest, most loving and talented souls today. My heart is broken. I love you." - actress Christine Lahti via Twitter.

---

"Terribly sad at the passing of Jonathan Demme. A lovely man, a great director and a kind soul. My love and prayers to his family." - actor Tim Robbins via Twitter.

---

"Jonathan Demme was a singular director who made vitally human films. His 'Something Wild' is a seminal movie for me. So sad he's gone." - actor and writer Pat Healy via Twitter.

---

"Oh no. Jonathan Demme. One of our great filmmakers one of the most beautiful souls on the planet. Another magical irreplaceable friend gone." - musician Stevie Van Zandt via Twitter.

---

"Ted Demme and I were worried about making The Ref when his uncle Jonathan Demme said something profound: 'Stop talking and start shooting.'" - actor Denis Leary via Twitter.

---

"Heartbroken to hear of Jonathan Demme's passing. Among the greatest privileges of my life was briefly experiencing his kindness and genius." - actor Ben Platt, who appeared in Demme's "Ricki and the Flash," via Twitter.

---

"Jonathan had a keen ability to meld his passion for music and storytelling in works that showed us the world in a new light. It was an honor to have worked with him on one of his last projects." - Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in a statement.

---

"I'm devastated to hear about Jonathan Demme's death. He was one of the greatest filmmakers I ever worked with. A total class act." - "Swimming to Cambodia" producer Ira Deutchman, who also helped market and distribute "Stop Making Sense," via Twitter.