Eagle Herald











Mar 29, 1:01 PM EDT

Grammy-winning country songwriter Kenny O'Dell dies at 73


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Grammy Award-winning songwriter Kenny O'Dell has died. O'Dell was 73.

Woodbine Funeral Home's Hickory Chapel director Wendell Byrd said Thursday that O'Dell died of natural causes Tuesday at a health care facility in Cool Springs outside of Nashville.

O'Dell wrote the 1973 Grammy-winning Best Country Song "Behind Closed Doors" for Charlie Rich and the 1984 Grammy-nominated Song of the Year "Mama He's Crazy" for The Judds. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1996.

O'Dell was born Kenneth Guy Gist Jr. in Antlers, Oklahoma. He was a longtime resident of Nolensville. His wife, guitarist Vivian "Corki" Casey O'Dell, died last year.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.