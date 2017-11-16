Eagle Herald











Nov 16, 8:05 AM EST

Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21


Rapper Lil Peep has died at age 21.

A representative for the performer confirmed reports of his death Thursday. Lil Peep, whose real name was Gustav Ahr, didn't take the stage during his scheduled concert in Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday night.

In a statement, First Access Entertainment CEO Sarah Stennett says she is "shocked and heartbroken." Stennett says she spoke with Ahr's mother, who asked her to convey "that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life."

Stennett didn't release information on the cause or location of Ahr's death.

Ahr's emotional, downtrodden lyrics gained a cult following through a series of mixtapes released online. His numerous tattoos and striking appearance caught the attention of the fashion world. GQ reported earlier this year that he made runway appearances for several labels in Europe.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.