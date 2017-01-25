Eagle Herald











Notable reaction to the death of Mary Tyler Moore

Reaction to the death of Mary Tyler Moore at age 80:

"She'll last forever, as long as there's television. Year after year, we'll see her face in front of us." - Carl Reiner, in an interview with The Associated Press

"Mary's energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed. The courage she displayed in taking on a role,("Ordinary People"), darker than anything she had ever done, was brave and enormously powerful." - Robert Redford, director of "Ordinary People," in a statement

"I am deeply saddened by the news of Mary's passing. She was a truly amazing person, a great friend, and an inspiration to all. I will always be grateful for her kindness and thankful beyond words for knowing her.

She will be missed greatly." - Timothy Hutton, co-star in "Ordinary People, in a statement

"#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM." - Larry King, via Twitter

"Thank you, Mary Tyler Moore, for all you have given us." - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, via Twitter

"Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today." - Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., via Twitter

"Mary Tyler Moore will always be a Minnesota icon. The Mary Tyler Moore Show shared Minneapolis and our entire state with the world, as a place where everyone has a chance to work hard, follow dreams, and succeed. Minnesota will miss her." - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, in a statement

"Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family." - Ellen DeGeneres, via Twitter

"That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon" - Josh Gad, via Twitter

"I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile" - Andrea Mitchell, via Twitter

"Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore" - Connie Britton, via Twitter

"She could turn the whole world on with her smile...admired #MaryTylerMoore very much. Thinking of her family & loved ones(heart emoji)" - Robin Roberts, via Twitter

"I throw my hat up in the air for you, Mary Tyler Moore. Loved her and her spirit. Rest in peace." - Savannah Guthrie, via Twitter

