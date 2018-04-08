Eagle Herald











Apr 8, 11:33 PM EDT

Prolific voice actor and comedian Chuck McCann dies at 83


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Actor and comedian Chuck McCann, who recorded the famous line "I'm cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!" has died. He was 83.

His publicist Edward Lozzi says McCann died Sunday of congestive heart failure in a Los Angeles hospital.

McCann was born Sept. 2, 1934 in Brooklyn. He moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s and made guest appearances on shows including "Little House on the Prairie," ''Bonanza," and "Columbo."

He began an animation acting career, in which he voiced Mayor Grafton on "The Garfield Show," and reprised Ducksworth in "DuckTales: Remastered."

He also played Heff Heffalump in Disney's "The New Adventures of Winnie The Pooh."

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Fanning, and two daughters.

