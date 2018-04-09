Eagle Herald











Apr 9, 8:52 PM EDT

Pioneering black choreographer, director Donald McKayle dies


IRVINE, Calif. (AP) -- Donald McKayle, a modern dancer and choreographer who brought the black experience in America to the Broadway stage in musicals such as "Raisin" and "Sophisticated Ladies," has died. He was 87.

His wife, Lea McKayle, told the University of California, Irvine that McKayle died Friday night. He was a UCI professor emeritus of dance.

Born in Harlem, McKayle began dancing as a teenager.

McKayle choreographed works that focused on black life and socially conscious themes such as poverty, homelessness and discrimination.

His 1959 work "Rainbow 'Round My Shoulder" depicted the lives of chain-gang prisoners.

McKayle was the first African-American man to both direct and choreograph major Broadway musicals, including 1973's "Raisin," which won the Tony as best musical, and 1981's "Sophisticated Ladies."

He also choreographed for movies and TV shows.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.