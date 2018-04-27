Eagle Herald











Apr 27, 4:38 PM EDT

'Golden Girls,' 'Soap' producer Paul Junger Witt dies at 77


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Tom Brokaw 'hurt and unmoored' by sex harassment allegations

'Golden Girls,' 'Soap' producer Paul Junger Witt dies at 77

Andie MacDowell says it's time for men to 'drop the towel'

The Latest: Brokaw pens email denying charges

Cosby verdict met with conflicting emotions by some blacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A spokeswoman says producer Paul Winger Witt, whose credits included TV's "Golden Girls" and the film "Dead Poets Society," has died. He was 77.

Spokeswoman Pam Golum says Witt died at his Los Angeles area home Friday after battling cancer.

Witt's long list of TV credits included "The Partridge Family," ''Soap," ''Benson," ''Empty Nest" and the TV movie "Brian's Song."

He produced big-screen films including "Three Kings" and "Insomnia."

Witt is survived by his wife and partner, writer Susan Harris, and their five children, Golum said Friday.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.