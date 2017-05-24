Eagle Herald











May 24, 7:44 PM EDT

Media mogul Jerry Perenchio dies in LA at 86


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Media mogul Jerry Perenchio dies in LA at 86

First executive producer of 'MacNeil/Lehrer Report' dies

Writers Guild overwhelmingly ratifies new 3-year contract

Fox moves to dismiss lawsuit by ex-host Andrea Tantaros

Kevin Spacey promotes 'House of Cards' on Washington metro

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jerry Perenchio, a billionaire media mogul who helped produce hit TV shows and sporting events and turned Univision into a major Spanish-language network, has died. He was 86.

His wife, Margaret Perenchio, said Perenchio died Tuesday at his Los Angeles home from lung cancer.

Perenchio wore many hats during a half-century in the entertainment business. As a talent agent, his clients included Andy Williams and Glen Campbell.

He promoted sporting events such as the Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier fight and the famous tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

Perenchio and Norman Lear produced 1970s hits including "The Jeffersons" and in the 1980s he produced "Driving Miss Daisy" and other films.

He co-owned Univision, selling it for more than $1 billion.

Perenchio also was a major political donor and philanthropist.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.