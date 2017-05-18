Eagle Herald











May 18, 9:47 AM EDT

Reactions to the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes

AP Photo
AP Photo/REED SAXON

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Roger Ailes, media guru and political strategist, dies at 77

Reactions to the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes

Bobby Moynihan leaving 'Saturday Night Live' for CBS sitcom

Elizabeth Ailes' statement on husband Roger Ailes' death

Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, Fox News says

NEW YORK (AP) -- "He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape singlehandedly for the better." - Sean Hannity.

"Deeply saddened by death of Roger Ailes. He had many critics and like ALL of us his sins, but I remember a great patriot, friend and boss." - Fox commentator, former presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

"Roger Ailes died this morning, our deepest sympathies to Beth and his son Zach. Roger was a media genius, good friend and great American." - Lou Dobbs.

"Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP." - Laura Ingraham.

"Rest in peace Roger Ailes, you made a difference in this nation, a very great difference." - Country rock star Charlie Daniels.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.