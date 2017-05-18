Eagle Herald











May 18, 9:32 AM EDT

Elizabeth Ailes' statement on husband Roger Ailes' death

AP Photo
AP Photo/JIM COOPER

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Roger Ailes, media guru and political strategist, dies at 77

Reactions to the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes

Bobby Moynihan leaving 'Saturday Night Live' for CBS sitcom

Elizabeth Ailes' statement on husband Roger Ailes' death

Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, Fox News says

NEW YORK (AP) -- Elizabeth Ailes' statement on husband Roger Ailes' death:

I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning surrounded by his beautiful family. Roger was my best friend, the most wonderful loving husband and father to our son Zachary. He was a loyal friend to so many. Roger was a patriot, grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise - and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.

Those who wish to join us in that celebration are encouraged to consider making a donation to the Marine Corps-LawEnforcement Foundation. This terrific organization generously provides scholarships to children who lose a parent serving in the United State Marine Corps or any Federal Law Enforcement Agency.

Finally, at this time of sorrow and grief we ask you to respect our privacy.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.