Eagle Herald











Jun 14, 4:42 PM EDT

Idaho folk singer who recorded 20 albums dies at 83


BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Rosalie Sorrels, a Grammy-nominated folk singer and native of Idaho who recorded more than 20 albums and performed at top folk festivals around the country, has died. She was 83.

She died on Sunday in Reno, Nevada, at the home of her daughter, Holly Marizu.

Marizu told The Associated Press on Wednesday that her mother had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and also suffered from dementia, but a cause of death hadn't been determined.

Sorrels started traveling to performances with her five children after her marriage broke up in 1996. She received Grammy nominations for two of her albums.

In the 1980s she moved to a cabin near Idaho City about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Boise.

Memorial services are being planned, one of them in Boise later this month.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.