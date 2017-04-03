Eagle Herald











Apr 3, 5:32 PM EDT

'Angel Baby' singer dead at 71


PHOENIX (AP) -- The singer of the 1960s hit "Angel Baby," a song covered by everyone from John Lennon to Linda Ronstadt, has died.

The 71-year-old lead singer of Rosie and the Originals died in her sleep on March 30, according to a post by her daughter on the late performer's website.

Rosie Hamlin was born Rosalie Hamlin on July 21, 1945, in Oregon. She was raised in Alaska before moving to California when she was a preteen.

Hamlin was 14 years old when she penned "Angel Baby," a song that Lennon would later call one of his all-time favorites.

Hamlin's daughter said the singer hadn't performed in a while over concerns for her health. Hamlin detailed on her website her struggle with fibromyalgia. She most recently lived in New Mexico.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.