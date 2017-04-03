PHOENIX (AP) -- The singer of the 1960s hit "Angel Baby," a song covered by everyone from John Lennon to Linda Ronstadt, has died.

The 71-year-old lead singer of Rosie and the Originals died in her sleep on March 30, according to a post by her daughter on the late performer's website.

Rosie Hamlin was born Rosalie Hamlin on July 21, 1945, in Oregon. She was raised in Alaska before moving to California when she was a preteen.

Hamlin was 14 years old when she penned "Angel Baby," a song that Lennon would later call one of his all-time favorites.

Hamlin's daughter said the singer hadn't performed in a while over concerns for her health. Hamlin detailed on her website her struggle with fibromyalgia. She most recently lived in New Mexico.