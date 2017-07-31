Eagle Herald











Jul 31, 1:23 PM EDT

Stars react to the death of actor-playwright Sam Shepard


NEW YORK (AP) -- Reaction to the announcement Monday that actor-playwright Sam Shepard died last week at age 73:

- "A great man of the theater has passed. Thank you, Sam Shepard. RIP." - Actor Jason Alexander on Twitter.

- "Sam Shepard was a towering figure in American theater and film. He indeed had "the right stuff." His voice will truly be missed." - Actor George Takei on Twitter.

- "Sam Shepard. Whenever he came on-screen, you knew you were in good hands. A frame from "Days of Heaven." May he rest in love." - Filmmaker Ava DuVernay on Twitter.

- "I'm coping with Sam Shepard's death by listening to Prince which is just bumming me out more" - Comedian Whitney Cummings on Twitter.

- "A hero of theatre. A hero of writing. A hero of acting. A hero of mine. Sam Shepard RIP." - Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on Twitter.

- "So sad about the news of Sam Shepard... We still have his theater and his characters, which will live forever." - Actor-director Diego Luna on Twitter, translated from Spanish.

- "RIP Sam Shepard, a true American legend. My first play at CMU was Cowboy Mouth. Your plays and roles will live on forever." - Actor Joe Manganiello? on Twitter.

- "He was to playwrighting what Brando was to acting. Made it look at itself in a new light, redefined it. Gave us new eyes to see ourselves." Actor James Morrison on Twitter.

- "Sam Shepard is one of the greats. These eyes saw so much, and he wrote of what he saw with fearless, timeless honesty. RIP maestro." - Writer-producer Beau Willimon on Twitter.

- "Literally bumped into Sam Shepard many years ago, both of us on our way to see Pillow Man on Broadway. We had a great chat/walk. #hero RIP" - Don Cheadle on Twitter.

