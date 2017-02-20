Eagle Herald











Feb 20, 11:14 PM EST

Noted movie critic Richard Schickel dies at 84


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Richard Schickel, a noted movie critic for Life and Time magazines who also wrote dozens of books and made documentaries about Hollywood, has died. He was 84.

His daughter, Erika Schickel, tells The New York Times and Los Angeles Times that he died on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Schickel's career spanned half a century of film. He could be effusive in his praise or damning in his criticism - but either way, his thousands of reviews were always entertaining.

He loved "The Godfather" but thought "The Maltese Falcon" was overrated.

But he liked the movies and had an encyclopedic knowledge of the movie business. In his 2015 memoir, Schickel wrote: "I just like to be there in the dark watching something."

