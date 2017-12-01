Eagle Herald











Dec 1, 12:35 PM EST

Eminent architecture historian Vincent Scully dead at 97


NEW YORK (AP) -- Yale University scholar Vincent Scully, a revered architecture historian and professor, has died. He was 97.

Scully died Nov. 30 at his home in Lynchburg, Virginia, the school announced. He had been suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Scully joined the Yale faculty and remained for more than 60 years, with students ranging from David McCullough to Maya Lin. He was known for his innovative ideas and compelling style as a lecturer, and was praised by the architect Philip Johnson as "the most influential architecture teacher ever." Others who studied under him include New Yorker critic Paul Goldberger and the architects Sir Norman Foster and Robert A.M. Stern. Scully received a National Medal of Arts in 2004.

His books included works on Frank Lloyd Wright and Louis Kahn.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.