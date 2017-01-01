Eagle Herald











Jan 1, 12:23 AM EST

'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84

AP Photo
AP Photo/WALLY FONG

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Ryan Seacrest gets stuck in Times Square elevator, rescued

'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84

Researchers find Cumberbatch related to Holmes' creator

China state broadcaster rebrands in international push

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

"M.A.S.H." star William Christopher has died. He was 84.

Christopher's agent Robert Malcom said the actor died at 5:10 a.m. Saturday at his home in Pasadena, California. He tells The Associated Press that Christopher's wife says her husband died peacefully.

Malcom said Christopher was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago and had been in hospice since the beginning of the week.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his two sons.

Christopher is best known for the role of Father Francis Mulcahy on "M.A.S.H.," the 1970s TV show set during the Korean War.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.