Apr 10, 3:31 PM EDT

Yvonne Staples of Staples Singers siblings dies in Chicago


CHICAGO (AP) -- Yvonne Staples, whose voice and business acumen powered the success of her family's Staples Singers gospel group, has died at age 80.

The Chicago funeral home Leak and Sons says that Staples died Tuesday at home in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Yvonne performed with her sisters Mavis and Cleotha and their father Pops on hits such as "Respect Yourself" and "I'll Take You There,"

Family friend Bill Carpenter described Staples as a business-minded person who was "no nonsense but at the same time had a heart of gold."

Staples was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with her family in 1999. The group also received a lifetime achievement award from the Grammys in 2005. The Staples also became active in the civil rights movement and performed at events at the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s request.

