Teacher cuts finger, still wins Food Network cookie contest


BOURNE, Mass. (AP) -- A Massachusetts teacher is one tough cookie - he cut his finger on the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge" show and still won the competition.

Doug Alley lives in Rhode Island but teaches culinary arts at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School in Bourne, Massachusetts, and took the $10,000 top prize.

Alley tells the Cape Cod Times he and his fellow contestants have been texting each other since the episodes began being aired in the run-up to Christmas.

The challenge was taped in New Orleans in August. Alley won for his sugar cookies and a lemon rosemary cookie.

Alley says he, his wife and their 17-year-old daughter are using part of his winnings for a vacation at Disney World. He says he's also planning to release a new cookbook soon.

