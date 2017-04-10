Eagle Herald











Apr 10, 3:21 PM EDT

Rapping firefighters go viral with ode to hose in area codes


NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (AP) -- They've got hose in different area codes.

Actually they don't because New Gloucester (GLAH'-stur), like the rest of Maine, is located entirely in the 207 area code. But New Gloucester Fire & Rescue's parody of the song "Area Codes" by Ludacris and Nate Dogg is going viral anyway.

The fire department's using its parody video of the song as a recruitment tool. It features firefighters rapping and unfolding firehoses while singing about how they've "got hose in different area codes."

The video had been viewed more than 318,000 times and shared about 5,000 by Monday afternoon.

WGME-TV (http://bit.ly/2oYAakA ) reports the video started as a collaboration by two firefighters. Conner Boucher was the main force behind it. He's hoping to parlay it into an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres (dih-JEN'-ur-us) Show."

