Jan 30, 3:54 PM EST

Meryl Streep, Debbie Harry named to New Jersey Hall of Fame

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, former New York Yankees pitcher Al Leiter (LY'-tur) and E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt are among the 20 newest members of the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The class of 2017 also includes singers Debbie Harry and Frankie Valli and "Cake Boss" reality TV star Buddy Valastro for the performing arts. Authors Harlan Coben and Anna Quindlen represent arts and letters.

The inductees for public service are astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly, late Republican Rep. Millicent Fenwick and Army nurse Clara Maass, who died as a result of volunteering for medical experiments to study yellow fever.

Other class members are real estate developer Jon Hanson, magazine publisher Steve Forbes, politician Joe Buckelew and running champion Mary Decker.

All will be inducted during a ceremony in May.

