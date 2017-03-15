Eagle Herald











Mar 15, 8:58 AM EDT

Report: WorldStarHipHop.com founder died of natural causes


Multimedia
Pick-Your-Own-Parts Salvage Yard
Cadillac Queen

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Authorities say Lee O'Denat, who founded the popular website WorldStarHipHop.com, died of natural causes.

The 43-year-old died suddenly at a San Diego massage parlor in January.

The medical examiner's office said Tuesday that O'Denat was obese and had a severe buildup of plaque near his heart, which contributed to his death. The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2nEr3kx) toxicology tests showed marijuana use but no other drugs or alcohol were detected.

O'Denat founded WorldStarHipHop in 2005. The content aggregator offers hip-hop and viral videos. It has taken heat for sexual and violent content.

Rapper 50 Cent won a lawsuit against O'Denat for using his image without permission.

The site inspired the yell "World Star!," shouted when something - often a fight - is worthy of being recorded.

The website said operations will continue.

---

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.