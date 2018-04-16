Eagle Herald











Case of man found with Rosie O'Donnell's daughter dismissed


TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) -- The case against a New Jersey man found with comedian Rosie O'Donnell's missing daughter three years ago has been dismissed.

The Asbury Park Press reports that court records indicate charges of child endangerment and distributing obscenity to a minor against 28-year-old Steven Sheerer were dismissed last month.

Defense attorney Robert Tarver said Monday he was unaware the case had been thrown out. He said prosecutors were pushing for a guilty plea earlier this year.

O'Donnell reported 17-year-old Chelsea missing from her New York home four days before she was found in the attic of Sheerer's Barnegat home in August 2015.

Tarver had said evidence would show his client wasn't guilty. The teenager has said she misrepresented her age on social media and to the defendant.

