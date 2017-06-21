Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 21, 10:45 AM EDT

Michigan airport evacuated after police officer injured


Photo gallery
NJ Airport Evacuated
Latest News
Michigan airport evacuated after police officer injured

Power outage hits Brussels airport, causing delays

Trial delayed until January in Florida airport shooting

Gator struck, killed by private plane on airport runway

The Latest: Power outage hits Orlando airport tram service

FLINT, Mich. (AP) -- Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Bishop International Airport posted Wednesday on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no details about the incident. The post added that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.