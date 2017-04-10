Eagle Herald











Apr 10, 8:27 AM EDT

Oak tree in 'Shawshank Redemption' cut up, hauled away


MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) -- What remained of a 200-year-old oak tree made famous by the movie "Shawshank Redemption" has been cut up and hauled away by an owner of the north-central Ohio property.

The Mansfield News-Journal reports (http://ohne.ws/2ohFpuC ) Dan Dees said last week he plans to use some of the wood to make a table. The tree was rotted in the middle when high winds knocked down a portion in 2011. It was further damaged during a storm last July.

The tree was in one of the final scenes of the 1994 film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. It's underneath the tree that Freeman's character finds an important letter buried by Robbins' character.

Fans could view the tree as part of a series of places in the Mansfield-area related to the film.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.