WASHINGTON (AP) -- A new report says more and better inspections of freight railroad tracks and greater training for emergency workers are needed to address the continuing risk of fiery oil and ethanol train crashes.

The report by the National Academies of Sciences says preventing derailments is imperative. Derailments are overwhelmingly caused by track wear and defects.

The report is the latest reminder that although there have been fewer intense crude oil and ethanol fires resulting from train derailments lately, the potential for a catastrophe remains.

There were 21 derailments or collisions in the U.S. from 2005 to 2015 of trains hauling crude oil, resulting in the release of 1.6 million gallons. There were 58 ethanol train crashes over the same period, resulting in the release of 2.6 million gallons.