NEW YORK (AP) -- Television networks returned to the scene of an old obsession Thursday with blanket coverage of O.J. Simpson's parole hearing Nevada.

The biggest broadcast networks, news networks and even ESPN and CNBC set aside regular programming for the odd spectacle that NBC's Savannah Guthrie dubbed "the parole hearing of the century."

It was 22 years after Simpson's trial for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, became a television soap opera.

Commentators harshly criticized Simpson and his lawyer for their performance at the parole hearing. CNN's Jeffrey Toobin called it "an absolute disgrace."