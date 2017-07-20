Eagle Herald











Jul 20, 2:44 PM EDT

Television networks return to old obsession with Simpson

AP Photo
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Television networks return to old obsession with Simpson

Kermit the Frog performer on his firing: 'Complete shock'

British actor stranded for 3 days after fall in Thailand

Ryan Seacrest back as host of 'Idol' when it returns on ABC

UK government to take more time to consider Fox-Sky deal
Multimedia
Closing Arguments During O.J. Simpson's Trial
Key Players in O.J. Simpson Memorabilia Case
Simpson Trial Cast of Characters: Where Are They Now?
Documents
PDF of Thomas Riccio's FBI Report
Criminal Complaint in Simpson Case
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Simpson Convicted

NEW YORK (AP) -- Television networks returned to the scene of an old obsession Thursday with blanket coverage of O.J. Simpson's parole hearing Nevada.

The biggest broadcast networks, news networks and even ESPN and CNBC set aside regular programming for the odd spectacle that NBC's Savannah Guthrie dubbed "the parole hearing of the century."

It was 22 years after Simpson's trial for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, became a television soap opera.

Commentators harshly criticized Simpson and his lawyer for their performance at the parole hearing. CNN's Jeffrey Toobin called it "an absolute disgrace."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.