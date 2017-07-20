LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) -- The Latest on O.J. Simpson's parole hearing (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A Nevada parole board says O.J. Simpson has requested to live in Florida if he is released from prison.

Simpson then said, laughing, "I could easily stay in Nevada but I don't think you guys want me here."

The chairwoman of the parole commissioner said, "No comment here." Parole commissioners say he applied to live with family in Florida.

Simpson has spent more than eight years behind bars for armed robbery and assault with a weapon after trying to take back sports memorabilia in a budget hotel room in Las Vegas.

---

10:40 a.m.

A Nevada parole official has told O.J. Simpson that the board has received hundreds of letters in support and opposition to his release from prison.

Parole Commissioner Susan Jackson said Thursday that the opposition letters requested the board take into account his 1995 acquittal on murder charges in the death of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman as well as a civil court decision that found him liable for the deaths.

But Jackson says the board would not take that into account. Simpson thanked the board.

---

10:40 a.m.

O.J. Simpson has told a Nevada parole board that he has been humbled by his incarceration.

Simpson also said Thursday he's never made any excuses during his years in prison, but he wishes he had not brought two "security" men along to the Las Vegas hotel room encounter that led to his conviction.

The 70-year-old Simpson is asking four Nevada parole board members to release him in October. He has a good chance after they sided with him once before and because he's kept a clean prison record.

---

10:40 a.m.

O.J. Simpson has told a Nevada parole board that he doesn't think he has an alcohol problem but has acknowledged he had been drinking the day of the crime that has put him in prison for nearly nine years.

Simpson said Thursday that an alcohol program he has taken would be more valuable in keeping an eye on his children.

---

10:35 a.m.

O.J. Simpson has repeatedly told a Nevada parole board that he wish an armed robbery behind

"I wish it would have never happened" I apologize to the people of Nevada

---

10:35 a.m.

O.J. Simpson has told a Nevada parole board that he has often mediated conflict among inmates.

Simpson told the board Thursday that an alternative-to-violence course he took has been the most important lesson behind bars.

Simpson previously asked for leniency in 2013, saying he had tried to be a model prisoner. He won parole on some convictions but was left with four more years to serve.

---

10:30 a.m.

O.J. Simpson has told a Nevada parole board he wasn't aware that when he and others went to a Las Vegas hotel room to confront two sports memorabilia dealers that one of his companions pulled a gun.

Simpson told the board Thursday he only found out about the gun afterward. He has spent nearly nine years behind bars for armed robbery and assault with a weapon for the heist.

He says the men who went with him to the hotel room received a get-out-of-jail-free card when they told authorities that Simpson told them to do it.

Simpson says he apologized to the surviving memorabilia dealer, who was a friend, and that he accepted the apology.

---

10:25 a.m.

O.J. Simpson is telling a Nevada parole board that he didn't make any excuses during his nine years behind bars and has no intention of making them during his parole hearing.

The former sports star described what led up to an armed robbery at a Las Vegas hotel, saying he never pointed a gun at anyone or made any threats during the crime that put him in prison.

Simpson strongly stated Thursday that almost all the sports memorabilia items he saw in a collector's Las Vegas hotel room belonged to him.

---

10:15 a.m.

A parole commissioner asks O.J, Simpson what he was thinking at the time of the robbery of sports memorabilia at a Las Vegas hotel.

After the question from Adam Endel on Thursday at a parole hearing, Simpson took a deep breath and says it could be a lengthy response.

He says he wasn't interested at first in memorabilia but saw that some of the items two collectors were selling belonged to him.

---

10:10 a.m.

A hearing room at Nevada prison erupted in laughter after a parole commissioner said that O.J. Simpson was 90.

A burst of laughter followed the comment Thursday from Connie Bisbee, chairwoman of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, who then corrected herself that the former sports star was 70.

---

10:10 a.m.

O.J. Simpson laughed as a parole commissioner told him that he was getting the same hearing as anyone else would.

He chuckled Thursday after the comment from Connie Bisbee, chairwoman of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, and said, "Thank you, ma'am."

The 70-year-old Simpson is asking four Nevada parole board members to release him in October. He has a good chance after they sided with him once before and because he's kept a clean prison record.

---

10:05 a.m.

O.J. Simpson appeared thinner and grayer at his parole hearing than when he was last seen four years ago.

Simpson is pleading Thursday on live TV for his release from the Nevada prison where he's spent more than eight years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

---

10 a.m.

O.J. Simpson's friends, family and the victim have entered a hearing room in a Nevada prison, where he's going to plead for his release after being convicted of armed robbery in 2008.

There was heavy security around the prison Thursday. Authorities set up a checkpoint on a single road leading to Lovelock Correctional Center to screen vehicles.

The parking lot is filled with network media satellite trucks and tents set up to shade reporters from intense sun.

Dozens of reporters also have set up outside the parole board building in Carson City, where the four parole commissioners will interview him by videoconference.

---

9:20 a.m.

O.J. Simpson's supporters have arrived at a Nevada prison where the incarcerated former football star will ask a parole board for his freedom.

Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, daughter Arnelle Simpson, sister Shirley Baker and close friend Tom Scotto arrived at the visiting area at Lovelock Correctional Center on Thursday morning.

They're showing support for Simpson, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2008 after trying to get back sports memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel room.

The 70-year-old will ask four parole board members to release him in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence.

---

12 a.m.

Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once again Thursday when he pleads for his freedom on live TV.

Simpson received a 33-year sentence in 2008 for an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old is asking Nevada parole officials to release him in October, when he will have served the minimum nine years.

Simpson made headlines on the football field but the Heisman-winner became infamous after he was implicated in his ex-wife's murder in 1994. He was acquitted of all charges after a highly publicized trial.

More than 20 years later, Simpson will once again draw the spotlight as his appearance before the Nevada Parole Board will be broadcast live by every major outlet.