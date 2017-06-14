Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 14, 5:12 PM EDT

Experts: Uphill fight against age-related job discrimination

By MARIA INES ZAMUDIO
For The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Aging experts and advocates are telling a government commission that age-related discrimination in the workplace still exists 50 years after the enactment of legislation designed to prevent it.

Laurie McCann, senior attorney for the AARP Foundation Litigation, says the law "should not be treated as a second-class civil rights statute." She is urging the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to be more aggressive in pursuing age discrimination cases.

The EEOC's acting chair, Victoria Lipnic, is pledging to do so, to ensure that job opportunities are based on ability not age.

During Wednesday's meeting, EEOC commissioners listened to McCann and other experts and asked questions about discrimination and possible solutions.

The agency receives about 20,000 age discrimination complaints a year. Lipnic says women are more likely to file complaints than men.

