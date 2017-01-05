Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 5, 5:21 PM EST

Online holiday sales rise 11 percent to $91.7 billion


NEW YORK (AP) -- Online sales during the recently concluded holiday season rose to $91.7 billion, topping 2015's tally by 11 percent.

That's according to Adobe, which says over $1 billion in sales were generated on 57 of the 61 days between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31.

Mobile sales - those made on smartphones and tablets - rose 23 percent to $28.43 billion.

Adobe says it measures 80 percent of all online transactions from the top 100 U.S. retailers.

Separately, ComScore says its data shows a 12 percent increase in desktop online holiday sales, to $63.1 billion. Cyber Monday - the Monday after Thanksgiving - ranked as the year's heaviest spending day, with desktop buying exceeding $2 billion for the third straight year.

