WASHINGTON (AP) -- New research finds you can buy happiness, especially if you spend it to save yourself time.

Scientists surveyed people in four countries and found that people who doled out cash to save them time - like housekeeping and grocery delivery services - were a little bit happier than those who don't.

The same researchers gave people $40 for two straight weeks. For one week they had to buy something material, like a shirt. The next week, they paid to save themselves some time. People said they felt happier after saving time than buying stuff.

The study authors say money can buy happiness if you spend it right.

Their research was published Monday by the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.