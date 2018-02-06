Eagle Herald











Feb 6, 9:55 AM EST

Young baritone makes promising 'Elixir' debut

By MIKE SILVERMAN
Associated Press

Italian baritone Davide Luciano is making his Metropolitan Opera - and U.S. - debut as the "other man" who threatens to take the heroine, Adina, away from the bumbling peasant Nemorino in Donizetti's "L'Elisir d'Amore," or "The Elixir of Love."

"L'Elisir d'Amore" will be broadcast to movie theaters worldwide Saturday as part of the Met's "Live in HD" series.

Though the character is basically a stock figure of the vainglorious soldier who imagines his uniform makes him irresistible to women, Luciano sees Sgt. Belcore as "a man with some psychological complexity."

The Metropolitan Opera is a company based in New York City.

