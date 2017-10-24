Eagle Herald











Singer performs with donor's daughter after lung transplants

By DAKE KANG
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) -- An opera singer still performing after two double lung transplants has debuted a song inspired by her lung donor's immigrant roots.

Charity Tillemann-Dick and her lung donor's daughter sang the song together in front of about 200 doctors and medical executives at a Cleveland medical summit on Tuesday.

The donor was a Honduran immigrant whose daughter aspires to be a singer. Tillermann-Dick wrote a song called "American Rainbow" to honor diversity and her connection with her donor.

Tillemann-Dick was studying opera in Hungary in 2009 when she discovered she had a heart and lung disease likely to be fatal without a lung transplant. She received new lungs in 2009 but had to undergo a second transplant in 2012 after her body rejected the first set of lungs.

