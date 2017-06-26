Eagle Herald











Oprah picks debut novel 'Behold the Dreamers' for book club

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Oprah Winfrey's new book club pick is an acclaimed first novel by Cameroon-born author Imbolo (ihm-BO-low) Mbue (MEH-boo-ay).

Mbue's "Behold the Dreamers" was published last year and won the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction, an honor previously given to Philip Roth and Ann Patchett, among others. The book tells of an immigrant from Cameroon who becomes the chauffeur for a Lehman Brothers executive not long before the 2008 financial crisis.

The selection was announced to The Associated Press on Monday by Winfrey's OWN network and "O'' magazine.

