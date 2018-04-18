Eagle Herald











Apr 18, 3:03 PM EDT

Groups partner to increase lagging US orchestra diversity


NEW YORK (AP) -- Hoping to increase diversity in American orchestras, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is making a $1.8 million grant over four years to three organizations joining together for a new initiative.

The League of American Orchestras, the New World Symphony and The Sphinx Organization, a Detroit-based group trying to diversify the arts, said Wednesday they are partnering to create the National Alliance for Audition Support.

The league says the percentage of African-Americans in American orchestras has remained at about 1.8 percent from 2002-14 and the percentage of Latinos increased from 1.8 percent to 2.5 percent.

The NAAS plans to offer mentoring, audition preparation, financial support for audition travel and development, and showcases. It will start with an auditioning program in Miami hosted by the New World Symphony from June 6-8.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.