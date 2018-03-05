LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The end of the Oscars on Sunday felt like an epic do-over.

Just like last year, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took the stage to announce the biggest award of the night, best picture.

Last year's announcement went famously awry when Dunaway announced that "La La Land" won best picture, only for that film's producer to tell a shocked audience that the real winner was "Moonlight." Dunaway and Beatty had been handed the incorrect envelope.

This year, the Hollywood icons walked out wearing cheeky grins.

"It's so nice seeing you again," Beatty said.

Faye responded: "As they say, presenting is lovelier the second time around."

Beatty announced that "The Shape of Water" won and the joke continued when director Guillermo Del Toro grabbed the envelope from the actor and held it up as proof, drawing laughs from the crowd.

The move mimicked "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz holding up the envelope for "Moonlight" as evidence of its win last year.

Host Jimmy Kimmel ended the show by saying, "Well that's how it's supposed to go, I guess."

"Sorry guys, we're out of Oscars," he said.

---

