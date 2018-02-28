Eagle Herald











Feb 28, 7:34 PM EST

Rare concert gives Oscar-nominated composers an audience

By ANDREW DALTON
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The composers of movie music spend most of their lives being heard not seen, but they're about to get a rare flash of the spotlight.

In just the second such concert in 90 years of the Academy Awards, the five Oscar-nominated film scores will be performed Wednesday night at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

And four of the composers will conduct the orchestra themselves.

They include the widely beloved John Williams, whose music for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" brought him his 51st Oscar nomination; and the lesser-known Carter Burwell, whose nomination for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is his second.

Hans Zimmer will lead a performance of his tension-building score for "Dunkirk," and Oscar favorite Alexandre Desplat will present his eerie romantic melodies from "The Shape of Water."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

